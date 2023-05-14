Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 57,972 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $29,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.75. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

