Aviva PLC Buys 27,720 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $29,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RENASANT Bank increased its position in Paychex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Paychex by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

