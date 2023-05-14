Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight Capital restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

