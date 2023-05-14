Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $27,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.