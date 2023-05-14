Aviva PLC Sells 2,840 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.
Chubb Stock Performance
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
