Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $309.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

AXON opened at $201.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.38. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $83.01 and a one year high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,252,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,617,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

