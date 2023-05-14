Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.0 %

BSVN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $210.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $46,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 94,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

