Barclays Cuts AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $9.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AUDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. AudioCodes has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $24.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AudioCodes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 67.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in AudioCodes by 710.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AudioCodes by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 47,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

