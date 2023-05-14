Barclays Cuts AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $9.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
AUDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.
AudioCodes Stock Performance
Shares of AUDC opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. AudioCodes has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $24.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.