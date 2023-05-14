Barclays Cuts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $325.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.27.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a 52 week low of $262.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

