Barclays Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $16.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 976,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trinseo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Trinseo by 94.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

