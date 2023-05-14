Barclays Raises Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $21.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $398.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.54 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $90,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 819,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

