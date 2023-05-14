Barclays Trims Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price to $41.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $288,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,573,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,518,000 after buying an additional 360,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

