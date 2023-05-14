Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,443,000 after acquiring an additional 281,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $50,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.79 and a 200-day moving average of $245.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

