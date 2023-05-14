BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.