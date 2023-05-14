Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.78.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,698 shares of company stock worth $11,795,673. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $10,903,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4,690.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

