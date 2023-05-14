BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BIMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. BIMI International Medical has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

