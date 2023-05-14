Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 274,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BIO traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.51. 250,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,321. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

