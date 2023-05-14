Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TECH stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 777,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,310. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.