BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 948,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLineRx Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 998,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.89. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About BioLineRx

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

Featured Articles

