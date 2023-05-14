BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 503,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 105,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BTCM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 96,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,897. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.88.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $61.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIT Mining Ltd. engages in holding certain digital assets in connection with their cryptocurrency mining business and indirectly holding the equity interest. It operates through the following segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

