Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $223.18 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $223.18 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $12.74 or 0.00047576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00121990 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00030547 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

