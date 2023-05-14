BitNile Metaverse Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 15th (NASDAQ:BNMV)

Shares of BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 15th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 15th.
BitNile Metaverse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 7,047,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,510. BitNile Metaverse has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.80.
BitNile Metaverse Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BitNile Metaverse (BNMV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BitNile Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitNile Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.