BitNile Metaverse Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 15th (NASDAQ:BNMV)

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Shares of BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMVGet Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 15th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 15th.

BitNile Metaverse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 7,047,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,510. BitNile Metaverse has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

BitNile Metaverse Company Profile

BitNile Metaverse, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Stories

