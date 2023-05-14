BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Down 1.1% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $569.09 million and $13.51 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003391 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000059 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $13,736,104.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.