BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

