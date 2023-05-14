Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.71.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Block has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

