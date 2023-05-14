Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BE. TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BE opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

