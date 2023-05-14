BNB (BNB) Price Tops $311.62

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. BNB has a total market cap of $48.57 billion and $408.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $311.62 or 0.01156363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,859,805 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,859,964.05921608. The last known price of BNB is 311.70935984 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1359 active market(s) with $378,799,469.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

