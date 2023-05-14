Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Bonterra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS BNEFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. 10,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,356. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

BNEFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.