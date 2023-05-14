Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Brightcove Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. 145,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Brightcove has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $143.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.75.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,114,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,540,459.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 389,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brightcove by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.
