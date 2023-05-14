Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Brightcove Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. 145,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Brightcove has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $143.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

BCOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,114,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,540,459.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 389,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brightcove by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

