Brokerages Set BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Target Price at $10.25

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have commented on BRSP. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.61 million, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 107.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 85,955 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

