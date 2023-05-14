Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.39. 555,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,259. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

