Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,472 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

USB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,870,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,005,142. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.