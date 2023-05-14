Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $16.96 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 521.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,881 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after purchasing an additional 693,533 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,423 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.13%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.