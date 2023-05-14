Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $231.72 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $231,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,280,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Booking by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 619.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Trading Down 1.0 %

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $25.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,630.82. 220,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,593.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,313.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

