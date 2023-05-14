Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $366.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,676 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 3.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Progressive worth $366,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.43. 2,155,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,241. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

