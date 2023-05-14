Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $81.97 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $81,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,730 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,583,000 after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,109. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

