Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,281 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.21% of Diageo worth $210,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.22. The stock had a trading volume of 459,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,726. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($64.35) to GBX 4,890 ($61.70) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

