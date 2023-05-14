Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $300,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $97.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,299. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $97.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

