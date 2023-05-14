Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 28 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Deere & Company by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,276 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,617. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.66. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.55.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

