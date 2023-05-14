Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BBW stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. 198,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,825. The company has a market capitalization of $319.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 45.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

