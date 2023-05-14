Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Calian Group Price Performance

CLNFF remained flat at $46.97 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. Calian Group has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $56.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

