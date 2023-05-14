Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 709 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 428,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $51.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.