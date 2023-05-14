Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.08. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

