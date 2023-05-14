Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ACWF stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.