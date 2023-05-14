Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

