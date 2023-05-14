Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 93,151 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,151 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $1,080,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

