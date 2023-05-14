Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $862,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

