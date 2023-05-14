Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,607,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $146,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,582 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.