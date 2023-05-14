Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNGL. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNGL remained flat at $10.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

