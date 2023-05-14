Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the April 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNTMF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

