Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the April 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CNTMF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
About Cansortium
